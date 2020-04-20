Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 20, 2020

A nice start to the week this week, as we get sunshine for your Monday and nearly normal temps. Colder air is on the move from the NW, though, and will take temps down a few notches for tomorrow. With that colder push, we also see more clouds and have the potential for a few scattered showers over Ohio. Moisture totals will be a few hundredths to .25″ with coverage at 60%. Most of those areas that see showers will be over the northern half to third of the state.

Dry and sunny for Wednesday. Thursday turns a bit more unsettled, with scattered showers emerging over the state through the day. Coverage is not all that impressive, with 50% of the state seeing action from a few hundredths to .4″. However, a stronger frontal complex arrives 24 hours later, from later Friday thorough early Saturday. That wave brings .25″-.75″ with 100% coverage across Ohio. The map at right shows 2 day totals of Thursday’s scattered action with Friday’s better coverage event. Adding insult to injury, much colder air comes behind the front too, taking temps to below normal levels. We wont be worried about frost/freeze conditions, but still could see temps 15-20 degrees below normal from the later part of this weekend thorough next week.

Dry Sunday and Monday. Then another cold front looks to arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing grain through Wednesday. Rain totals will be from .25″-.75″ again with coverage at 75%. Dry from Wednesday afternoon through next Thursday and Friday.

The extended period looks drier too for the first part of May. The active precipitation track is showing signs of shifting to the northwest, running from IA into the northern Great Lakes. IF that shift can happen, we would see a longer dry stretch open up here, which will be needed. AS it stands, the amount of new moisture over the next 10 days is not too problematic, and we do see enough break in-between strong systems to allow for some drying. However, that 5-7 day dry stretch we all long for is sitting just outside our grasp for the moment.