Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 2, 2020

South flow brings better weather conditions the next 2 days! The warmer, south flow should allow clouds to break up too. Expect a milder afternoon today, and pretty nice weather tomorrow. Saturday will be our warmest day, and we start with sunshine as well, but expect clouds to build at midday into the afternoon. A peek at Saturday’s highs sits at right.

Our next round of moisture is still on track for late Saturday. Scattered showers come through from Saturday evening through the overnight. However, this wave of moisture looks to be more of an issue for areas farther west, like IN and IL. So, while we expect some moisture, totals will be generally under a quarter of an inch, and we have coverage pegged at 60% for now. This may linger into early Sunday morning with a few sprinkles, but nothing dramatic.

We turn out partly sunny Sunday afternoon, and see sun to start on Monday. However, clouds will be building again, and another wave of moisture develops in Ohio late Monday afternoon/evening. We see hit and miss showers continue through Tuesday, but coverage at any given time is not really all that impressive. Combined, from Monday night through Tuesday we can look for a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 70% of the state. Then Wednesday we split the day…we start with rain in the morning, take a break, and get another around in the evening and overnight. All together, moisture for next Wednesday will totals .05″-.35″ with 80% coverage.

Behind all of that mess, we go drier to finish the week and the 10 day forecast period. We are partly sunny next Thursday and Friday with cooler air dominating, and then see sunny to partly cloudy skies to finish things out next Saturday.

For the extended period, we are shifting cooler, and will see 2 rain events during the 11-16 day window. The first comes Monday the 13th with rain developing late afternoon and going overnight. Those rain totals are minor, at .1″-.6″, and 90% coverage. However, new data on a system toward the end of the period, for Tuesday the 16th shows stronger rain potential, with totals from .25″-1″. That event right now is trending toward its better rains in southern Ohio, but will will end up with coverage at 90%.