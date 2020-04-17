Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 17, 2020

Mother Nature making one last valiant effort to bring winter to Ohio this morning! Moisture that developed overnight will stream across the state through the day today. Liquid equivalent totals still look to be from .1″-.6″, but our snow potential looks more significant today over areas from US 30 north. We can see easily 1-3″ of snow, and in some places perhaps up to 4″ or more. The map at right shows snow potential through midday, but we think the highest amounts are probably just a bit overzealous. Still, this will be wet snow, and the accumulations will be short lived…most of this will be gone by this afternoon, as areas that got snow see rain mix in and change over before everything ends. Still, expect a mess over a good chunk of the state this morning. Precipitation coverage will be 90% of Ohio, but snow is most likely a problem over the northern half to third of the state.

Not as cold for the weekend, but still a bit of a chill in the air. Sunshine dominates for Saturday, while we expect a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday. Then next week We are mostly sunny and warm Monday through Wednesday with temps above normal. We continue to think this 5 day stretch gives the potential for great dry down, and evaporation should max out Monday through Wednesday. Any breeze would serve to heighten that drying and evaporation next week.

Rain returns overnight Wednesday night and Thursday. However, moisture totals are not as impressive this morning. While we will keep up to 1″ in our forecast this morning, we think that a large part of Ohio can be well under that threshold. In fact, we are hopeful that we get less than half an inch. Coverage is less exciting too..as we are dialing it back to 70% for now.

Lingering showers still possible in northern Ohio next Friday, but coverage remains at 30%. Temps will be cooler. Then mostly sunny and dry for Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th. In fact, the concern about a system late the 26th into the 27th has lessened a bit…and we are keeping fingers crossed for an extension of dry weather well into the extended 11-16 day period.