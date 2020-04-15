Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 15, 2020

Plenty of clouds around today, and it will arguably be the coldest day of the week. Added into the chill feel of the day will be the potential for moisture to be around through a good part of the day. Moisture is not that impressive, mostly a few hundredths to a tenth, but still, with the cold air in place, we can be looking at sprinkles, flurries or even a bit of steadier wet snow. Some areas north of I-7o can see a fresh coating of snow before the day is done, and in NE Ohio, we could even pick up 1-2″ given better conditions. We are also expanding the coverage of precipitation a bit today, to 70% of the state, allowing some of the sprinkles to slide south of I-7o. All in all, a day much more like mid to late march than mid April.

The expansion of precipitation today leads to us taking some out for tomorrow. We still see more clouds than anything else, but should stay mostly dry through the daytime hours. Temps are still chilly, but likely a few degrees better than today. Overnight tomorrow night rains return and then continue through the day Friday. We are expanding coverage and rain totals with this event too, looking for .1″-.7″ over 95% of Ohio. The bigger rains will be central and south. All action is done by Friday evening. The map at right shows moisture to finish the week.

We are dry for 5 straight days behind that event, from the weekend through next Wednesday late afternoon. Temps will be moderating this weekend both Saturday and Sunday, and then downright warm next week for Monday through Wednesday. These 5 days should give us excellent drying and evaporation statewide. The question becomes: “will it be enough”…which really depends on how much rain given areas get out of the system tomorrow night through Friday.

A strong front slides in next Wednesday night and Thursday, and the period looks wetter. Rains will end up hitting 95% of Ohio again, with rain totals of .25″-1”. That puts a sharp end to the drying. Friday will be mild still with mixed clouds and sun, and the sunshine dominates into the extended forecast window on Saturday the 25th.

The system we were penciling in for the 26th has grown in scope and duration. If it continues on the current development track, it will be a strong storm. Low pressure moves right over the eastern corn belt for late the 26th through the 27th. Rain potential has 100% coverage at this time, and rain totals can be from .3″ to an inch and a half in some spots, depending on thunderstorms. The other key feature is cold air behind the system. At it s current strength, it may draw down significant cold air behind it, and make the period from late the 27th through the 30th much colder and below normal. Right now we can say it will not be as cold as what we are currently moving through, but still, drying will be diminished in a cold air surge.