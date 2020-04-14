Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 14, 2020

Chilly air remains over the state the rest of the week, but we do see winds substantially lower starting today. Temps will be below normal for the next few days and we will be the coldest today and tomorrow. Sunshine will help some today, but clouds likely come right back by tomorrow afternoon.

Overnight tomorrow night moisture pushes across OH from west to east. Totals are minor, a few hundredths in most areas to a tenth or two in a few others. However, tomorrow night is also when we see the coldest air coming across the state, with temps well below freezing. So, snowflakes are likely and we wont rule out a fresh coating in spots, especially central and northern Ohio – see map at right for potential snow totals. Clouds hold through most of Thursday.

Showers are back again on Friday, but totals are pretty minor…a few hundredths to a few tenths. However, if we have even a chance of moisture, we are not drying at all…so the current outlook is disappointing. We continue to monitor any chance that the moisture falls apart. It does look to have better potential over the southern half to two thirds of Ohio, or US 30 south at this time.

The weekend features moderating temps with a mix of clouds and sun. Watch for a few renegade showers in SW Ohio Sunday morning. Then mostly sunny, dry and warm to start next week Monday through Wednesday.

We finish the 10 day period with a threat of showers net Wednesday overnight through Thursday midday. Rain totals can be from .25″-.5″ with 70% coverage. If we miss those, we do look dry to finish the week Thursday through Saturday, which would be helpful, so keep your fingers crossed.