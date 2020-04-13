Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – April 13, 2020

Much colder air blasts into Ohio today, and we stay cold for the entire week. Moisture still around this morning is leaving to the east and south quickly. We should be precipitation free in a majority of Ohio areas by midday. Temps start to really fall off this afternoon. Additional moisture this morning will be a few hundredths to a couple of tenths maximum. The larger story today, along with the cold, will be winds. We expect winds of 20-40 mph, with gusts easily approaching 55-60 on occasion.

Significantly colder tomorrow through Friday over all of Ohio. We will see temps 10-20 degrees below normal for this time of year, and overnight lows will be well below freezing for multiple nights. The map at right shows overnight lows Wednesday night. While we do not expect a lot of precipitation potential in this cold snap, we cant rule out a little here and there. Wednesday overnight we see scattered showers north of I-70. With the overnight temperature expectations (again, see the map above), we can say that snowflakes are likely in this little spat of moisture .We expect no more than a few hundredths to a tenth of moisture…so there is potential for a fresh coating of snow. Nothing happens south of I-70. Then on Friday we have scattered moisture returning with a few hundredths to .2″ of liquid equivalent. As this moisture comes during daytime hours, we should see better potential for rain here, but still won’t rule out some wet snowflakes mixing in at times, especially north of I-70. Coverage will be at 60% statewide, and only the far northern parts of the state miss out (mostly US 20 northward)

We are dry for this coming weekend, with temperatures moderating. Partly sunny skies likely both Saturday and Sunday. Then we are mostly sunny next Monday through Wednesday, with temps finally returning to normal and above normal levels.

The extended period starts off with our lone “big” threat of rain the rest of this month. For Thursday the 23rd, we expect increasing clouds and have the potential for afternoon and overnight showers/thunderstorms. Models are in disagreement on track and intensity of this potential system, but for now we will throw out the chance of .25″-.75″ rains with 50% coverage over Ohio. There is plenty of time for this system to modify on scope and track..so stay tuned. Then we are dry for next Friday and Saturday, the 24th and 25th. Partly sunny skies start off Sunday the 26th, but we end up with some minor shower chances late int eh day or overnight, giving .25″ or less, and 40% coverage. Sunshine dominates the last of the extended period for Monday and Tuesday the 27th and 28th.

Overall, this forecast is pretty favorable for field work later this month when it comes to “new” moisture in our outlook. The problem is the cold air this week. Temps this week will feel more like mid March than mid April…and that means we see minimal daily evaporation, and very slow drying. Once we get temps to return to normal over the weekend and next week, we should really accelerate drying, but not until then. So, our planting fortunes rest in whether we miss or get hit by the system on the 23rd, as we see it this morning.