Ohio Ag Equipment to open new location in Lima

Ohio Ag Equipment will open a new store in Lima, Ohio, on Monday, May 4. The new location expands Ohio Ag Equipment’s service offering to seven locations, making them better equipped to provide Ohio’s agriculture industry with their exceptional line of equipment and product support.

The new facility is the only dealer in Ohio that has more than 100 acres of tillable ground dedicated to training, customer demonstrations and equipment testing.

“There is nothing more important than providing cost-effective, high-quality ag machinery to our hard-working agriculture and farming customers,” said Mike Mampieri, general manager. “Our priority also is making sure customers know how to operate equipment efficiently to ensure a productive, profitable business.”

On the nearly 200-acre campus, parent company Ohio Machinery Co. also operates The Cat Rental Store and an Ohio Peterbilt dealership across the street from Ohio Ag Equipment.

“Our new store and partner companies allow us to offer customers expanded opportunity, improved service and convenience,” Mampieri said. “For our community, we are proud to offer more jobs to the area.”

Ohio Ag Equipment is an authorized AGCO dealer that services and sells Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Gleaner, RoGator, TerraGator, Sunflower, Woods and White Planter equipment. They also offer CLAAS LEXION combines, MacDon and Geringhoff headers and Cat Compact Construction equipment.

An open house is being organized to celebrate the new store. Details will be announced at a later date.