Miami East-MVCTC April FFA Member of the Month

The April 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ashlee Deaton. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Ashlee recently competed in the Marysville Invitational Poultry Evaluation Invitational Competition. She helped the team place in the Top 15 teams out of almost 50 teams. In the State Animal Behavior and Welfare Career Development Event Ashlee placed 35 out over 275 contestants. Additionally, Ashlee competed in the District 5 Agricultural Sales Career Development Event. She helped with the Princess For A Day to benefit the March of Dimes. Her plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience program is breeding rabbits.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.