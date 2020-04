Meet one of the Ohio’s Country Journal/Ohio Ag Net Between the Rows Farmers: Willie Murphy

Willie Murphy farms in Clinton county Ohio with his father, brother and uncle. The Murphys are what you would call a diversified operation, producing row crops, feeder cattle, brood cows, and hogs. Along with a traditional rotation of corn, beans, and wheat they also grow barley, spelt and hay.

