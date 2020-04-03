Hawk takes new role as OACI project leader

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (OFSWCD) is pleased to announce Nikki Hawk as the new OACI Project Leader. In her new role, Hawk will work with producers, commodity groups, Soil and Water Conservation District professionals and other partners to achieve meaningful change to Ohio’s water quality into the future.

The Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative (OACI) is an innovative, collaborative effort of the agricultural, conservation, environmental and research communities to improve water quality by establishing a baseline understanding of current conservation and nutrient management efforts and building farmer participation in a new certification program.

“We are excited to have Nikki in this position. Her education, experience and passion for conservation and agriculture make her the ideal leader for this initiative,” said Janelle Mead, OFSWCD CEO.

Hawk comes to the Federation having worked early in her career as an Organization Director with the Ohio Farm Bureau. For the past 18 years, she has served as the District Administrator/Education Specialist with the Mercer Soil & Water Conservation District. In this position, Hawk worked with a diverse staff, board, partners and stakeholders to get conservation on the ground while promoting conservation and agriculture within her community and statewide. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University where she earned both bachelors and master’s degrees in Agricultural Education. Hawk and her family live on a small farm in rural Fort Recovery.

“I am very excited to begin my work as the OACI Project Leader with the Ohio Federation of Soil & Water Conservation Districts,” Hawk said. “As Ohio’s farmers continue to implement practices to improve water quality in our state, this farmer certification program is a great next step to recognize those farms that demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement in the implementation of conservation and nutrient best management practices.”