Grain Marketing Update with Jon Scheve

Join us Friday at 12:30 for a lunchtime Grain Marketing discussion with Jon Scheve. Jon will join Dale and Bart to discuss grain marketing plans dealing with the collapse in basis and futures markets we have seen over the last month. Leave a comment with your questions now or ask them live on Facebook. That’s Lunch with Dale, Bart, and Jon Scheve. Friday at 12:30 on the Ohio Ag Net Facebook Page.
