Fox honored in a unique way

By Matt Reese

On April 27, during these unconventional times, family, local friends and the agricultural community gathered beneath a blue, Perry County sky to honor and celebrate the life of Dan Fox in an unconventional way.

The parking lot was well beyond capacity at Sheridan Middle School as a funeral procession that stretched to the horizon, including many types of tractors and farm equipment, drove a somber loop around the school and then parked in an adjacent field to honor Fox, co-founder of Seed Consultants, Inc. Fox passed away suddenly on April 21 from an apparent heart attack. Fox was 58 years old. He was a 1981 graduate of Sheridan High School and a graduate of Wilmington College who dedicated his professional career to the seed industry.

“He was an outstanding mentor, friend, and father to his kids. He loved his family more than anything in the world,” said Stuart Yensel, with Seed Consultants. “He was deeply passionate about his customers and co-workers and always had their best interests in mind.”

He will be greatly missed by his family, co-workers and friends throughout Ohio agriculture.

“Dan always had a smile on his face and you could find him from across the room by listening for his infectious laughter,” said Bart Johnson, owner of Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal. “Dan was one of the very best.”

Fox was also well known as a tremendous supporter in his local community.

“Dan Fox was the most dedicated, driven, and selfless individual I have ever had the privilege to know. His devotion to his family, his community, and the Northern Local School district was unmatched and his infectious humor and love of helping others will be terribly missed,” said Thomas Perkins, Northern Local Superintendent. “He wasn’t just an advocate for providing for our students, he was a dear friend that I greatly admired.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sheridan Athletic Boosters in Dan’s memory. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when permitted. Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements that can be found at www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com.