By: Georgia Gamble, 2020-2021 Utica FFA Reporter

On March 11th, the newly elected Utica FFA Officer team for 2020-2021 attended the District Officer Training Event held at Fairfield Union High School. The attendees included Emily Hill (President), Kenneth Davenport (Vice President), Olivia Dickson (Secretary), Matt Swafford (Sentinel), Todd Orr (Student Advisor), Abby Paxton (Treasurer), and Georgia Gamble (Reporter).The training session was run by the Ohio FFA officer team which kicked it off with a few icebreaker games. Many of the attendees enjoyed the games and commented how fun they were. The officer team then introduced themselves, and divided the students into groups based on their newly elected positions. In these breakout sessions, the officers learned the responsibilities of their positions and how to best benefit their chapter. The training event concluded with everyone coming back together and having some delicious cookies and a tasty pop.