COVID-19 creating tensions between protecting public health versus respecting individual rights

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth, a dairy farmer and attorney near Celina

Did you hear about the 53-year old Kentucky man who contracted Covid-19? He was the first coronovirus case in Nelson County, and he checked himself out of the hospital, against medical advice, to return home. Apparently, the authorities were concerned he would not properly self-isolate, so Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered deputies from the local Sheriff’s Department to surround the man’s house to ensure his compliance. Gov. Beshear explained that he “can’t allow one person who we know has the virus to refuse to protect their neighbors.”

Meanwhile, up in the Maine island town of Vinalhaven, four construction workers, who had rented a home for a month for a job they had been working since September, reported that neighbors cut down a tree and dragged it to block the road to their house so that the four were unable to leave. Some Vinalhaven residents believed the four tenants needed to be quarantined. Never mind the four showed no symptoms of coronovirus, except for driving vehicles with New Jersey license plates.

When the four alerted the Knox County Sheriff’s Department of their situation, the Sheriff warned local residents that restricting a person’s movement is a “potential violation of the law.” Anyone who suspects someone is infected with Covid-19 and isn’t following the rules should contact local law enforcement.

Both scenarios demonstrate the tensions between protecting public health versus respecting individual rights. Health experts insist that the coronovirus more often infects clusters of family members, friends and work colleagues. And no one is certain why the virus travels this way. The good news, however, is that you can contain clusters. Americans must be persuaded to stay home and a system put in place to isolate the infected and care for them outside their home.

One epidemiologist explained that if it were possible to waive a magic wand and make all Americans freeze in place for 14 days while setting at least 6 feet apart, the whole epidemic would sputter to a halt. The virus would die out on every contaminated surface and because almost everyone shows symptoms within 2 weeks, it would be evident who was infected. If we had enough tests for everyone, even the completely asymptomatic cases could be found and isolated. The crisis would be over.

Since there is no magic wand, we turn to a measure of last resort, quarantine. The U.S. Constitution through “police powers” gives the authority to make residents stay home to states, that share their power with counties and cities. On March 22, Gov. DeWine ordered Ohioans to “stay at home,” effective March 23 to April 6. The order combats the spread of coronovirus, essentially telling all residents to remain in their houses and apartments most of the time.

The federal government has limited quarantine authority under the Public Health Service Act but only for two very specific reasons. One is to prevent the spread of communicable disease into the U.S. and the other is to prevent the spread of communicable disease between states.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also has the power to detain those suspected of having a communicable disease, without approval from state and local officials. This authority was granted to the CDC 6 years ago, due to the outbreaks of Ebola and MERS. This authority is rarely used to date. And when invoked, it is targeted to individuals and small groups.

The concept of quarantine goes all the way back to Venice in the year 1359 which was a time of plague. Venice began forcing arriving sailors to disembark on a nearby island, where they remained for forty days, quaranta, a duration chosen for its biblical significance.

Here’s wishing you good health and safety in the days to come. As the English novelist, Matt Haig, observed, “One day this will be over. And we will be grateful for life in ways we never felt possible before.”