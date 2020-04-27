Corn and soybean planting getting started

Farmers planted some of the first 2020 corn and soybean fields in Ohio last week, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Temperatures averaged 5 degrees cooler than historical normals and the entire State averaged normal amounts of precipitation last week. There were 2.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending April 26.

Fields were dry enough most of the week and farmers worked the ground, sprayed weeds, spread manure and fertilizers, and tiled fields. Corn and soybean planting began in earnest on some farms. Freezing temperatures, mainly in the north, caused damage to some orchard blossoms and alfalfa fields. Oats were 18% emerged compared to a five-year average of 16%. The winter wheat crop was rated 71% good to excellent condition compared to 29% last year.