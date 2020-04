By Randall Reeder, P.E., Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired), Ohio State University

We were fortunate to have Conservation Tillage Conference the first week in March, before the coronavirus from China exploded on our shores. A total of 775 people participated, including about 350 CCAs.

We also recorded the presentations, as we have done the past 3 years. The videos are on the website: ctc.osu.edu. Sixteen were posted in March, and more are being added each week in April.