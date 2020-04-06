Benjamin Logan FFA competes in the Agricultural Power state competition

The Benjamin Logan FFA got the privilege to compete in the Agricultural Power state competition held at the University of Northwestern in Lima, Ohio. The team of Bradey Ackley and Matt Black competed and worked as a team to diagnose and repair problems in various diesel engines. They placed 10th in the state of Ohio and both students were awarded a $1,000 college scholarship to attend the University of Northwestern this CDE serves as an authentic assessment designed to evaluate students’ knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and/or industrial power equipment. The skills Agricultural Education students’ employ in this CDE is the same skills required by agricultural and industrial technicians. This was a great experience for the students and we are excited to see what next years’ competition holds.