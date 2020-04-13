Anthony Wayne FFA Holds Virtual Banquet

The Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA banquet was held virtually during the week of March 30, 2020 on the chapter’s social media accounts. Each day, the officers announced a number of new award winners. Highlights of the week included star greenhands Jaden Moosman and Megan Burke, and star chapter member Lily Fries. The outstanding junior was Jake Zajkowski while the outstanding senior was Reegan Kehres. The Les Disher Leadership award recipient was Patrick Miller. Top scholars in each grade were 8th grade, Summer Muhlenkamp; 9th grade, Nick Wacha; 10th grade, Anna Wright; 11th grade, Genevieve Mackey; and 12th grade, Reegan Kehres. The 110% award went to Winn Sharp. Mr. Volunteer was awarded to Oliver Aldridge, and Miss Volunteer was awarded to Vesta Miller. The week wrapped up with awarding the Honorary Chapter FFA Degrees to community members DJ Gase and Andrew Teet. Finally, the announcement of the 2020-2021 officer team took place. The officers include President Jake Zajkowski, Vice President Oliver Aldridge, Secretary Anna Wright, Treasurer Mikalyn D’Amore and Reporter Vesta Miller. Banquet awards were sponsored by Anthony Wayne FFA, Anthony Wayne FFA Alumni, Lucas County Farm Bureau, AW Tire & Auto, Lonnie Perry Farms, Beck Family Show Lambs, Klumm Brothers, Mrs. Doris Disher, and Weimer Farms. The Anthony Wayne agricultural education program is a satellite of Penta Career Center.