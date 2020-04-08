Agronomy Week 2020

Agronomy Week, a springtime tradition for farmers to show appreciation for the key support of their agronomic professionals, returns April 6 to 10, 2020. The DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine seed brands are offering the recognition program for the fourth year as an industrywide celebration.

During Agronomy Week, farmers can pay tribute to their agronomic team regardless of seed brand — including agronomists, seed dealers and crop consultants — by nominating up to three individuals at AgronomyWeek.com or by posting the professionals’ names on the DEKALB Asgrow Facebook page or Twitter with #AgronomyWeek and #contest.

Nominating farmers will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win daily prizes, as well as an Ultimate Field Day grand prize this summer if public health conditions permit. A baseball-themed video to help promote farmer participation in Agronomy Week will be featured on social media.

“Agronomy Week this spring will showcase the dreams so many American youth have, whether that’s taking the field in a Major League Baseball uniform or taking over the family farm,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DEKALB, Asgrow and Deltapine brand lead. “And just like baseball managers and coaches, agronomic professionals play an important part in helping farmers achieve a winning record.

“Agronomy Week is an opportunity for farmers to express thanks for the expertise and commitment of agronomic professionals who work closely with them throughout the growing season to help maximize their success,” he said. “We’re very proud to offer Agronomy Week again this season and encourage all farmers to participate.”