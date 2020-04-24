Indiana Tyson plant to close for COVID-19 testing

By Dave Russell, Ohio Ag Net

Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of food giant Tyson Foods Inc. has agreed to voluntarily close the Logansport, Ind. plant while the more than 2,200 workers there are tested for COVID-19.

The pork processing facility produces 3 million pounds of pork daily from 250 independent family farmers from 9 states. The company says it suspended production at the facility on Monday for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing but had been running and limited production since then. All production is expected to stop on or before Saturday.

Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said in a news release that while they understand the necessity of keeping our facilities operational so that they can continue to feed the nation, the safety of team members remains their top priority. Tyson says all employees at the facility will continue to be paid while the plant is closed. The company is working with county health officials on plans to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.

Tyson Foods has also indefinitely suspended operations at its pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The company’s additional meat and poultry plans are continuing to operate, though Tyson says some are running at reduced production levels.