2020 Ohio FFA Celebration schedule

While there will be no Ohio FFA Convention in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Ohio FFA is excited to virtually recognize members and commemorate another year of student success during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration, May 4 though May 8!

Ohio Ag Net will be compiling a recap each day and a preview of the upcoming day throughout the week with our 2020 FFA Student Reporter Team. Here are some more highlights from Ohio FFA.

Awards and recognition posts beyond those listed will also be shared throughout the week. Stayed tuned that week to ocj.com and check Ohio FFA social media channels, especially Facebook, for more information leading up to the celebration. Members and their friends and family can invite others to stay up-to-date by responding to the Facebook event: 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration. Follow @OhioFFA on social media and watch for more details about the online event in the coming weeks. Recognition results shared originally via social media during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration will be posted to ohioffa.org at a later date.