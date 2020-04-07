2020 Ohio FFA Celebration announced

The Ohio Department of Education and Ohio FFA made the decision to cancel the 2020 Ohio FFA Convention, but there are still many member accomplishments to celebrate this spring. The newly announced 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration will highlight members from across the state during this timeframe including Proficiency Award Areas, Star State FFA Degrees, Agriscience Fair, National Chapter Awards, the 2020-2021 Ohio FFA State Officer Team, and more.

FFA members and supporters can tune into Ohio FFA social media channels throughout the week of May 4-8 for the online event. A full schedule of the student recognition and announcements to be made during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration will be released in the coming weeks. Be sure to join in the conversation May 4-8 and cheer on FFA members during these unprecedented times using #CelebrateOHFFA.

In addition, the Ohio FFA has made the decision that all placings including State Winner for Agriscience Fair, National Chapter, Proficiency Awards and Star State Degrees will be determined by application score for 2020. Results will not be communicated until the week of May 4.

Each chapter may also submit the names of two students to serve as 2020 Ohio FFA Association delegates. These members will have the opportunity to vote on the business of the organization, as well as the candidates for the 2020-2021 Ohio FFA Officer team. Voting will take place during the 2020 Ohio FFA Celebration on May 7. Click here to submit your chapter’s delegate information by Friday, April 17.

The Ohio FFA Association is asking FFA chapters to submit photos for the Year-in-Review video as well. To submit a photo, click here. Photos not adhering to the guidelines found on the link will not be used. The deadline has been extended to April 10, 2020.