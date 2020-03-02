West Holmes FFA visits Snow Tails

On February 10th the West Holmes FFA Chapter joined 9 other FFA chapters and rented out the Snow Tails tubing park in Mansfield! 15 members attended the event and enjoyed an evening of fun and comradery.. Members include; Josh Carter, Dyllan Bender, Alysa Pringle, Kylie Ramirez, Chloe Shumaker, Ally Ogi, Pacee Miller, Ethan Feikert, Maddie Stitzlein, Rebecca Sprang, Olivia Sampsel, Jayme Pennell, Dawson Doretich, Sarah Irwin, Taryn Grassbaugh, and Tyler Eichelberger. Members had the opportunity to snow tube for 3 hours and they were able to have pizza and drinks.