Home / FFA News / Chapter News / West Holmes FFA visits Snow Tails

West Holmes FFA visits Snow Tails

March 2, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

On February 10th the West Holmes FFA Chapter joined 9 other FFA chapters and  rented out the Snow Tails tubing park in Mansfield! 15 members attended the event and enjoyed an evening of fun and comradery.. Members include; Josh Carter, Dyllan Bender, Alysa Pringle, Kylie Ramirez, Chloe Shumaker, Ally Ogi, Pacee Miller, Ethan Feikert, Maddie Stitzlein, Rebecca Sprang, Olivia Sampsel, Jayme Pennell, Dawson Doretich, Sarah Irwin, Taryn Grassbaugh, and Tyler Eichelberger. Members had the opportunity to snow tube for 3 hours and they were able to have pizza and drinks.

Members enjoyed spending some time outside while snow tubing.

Check Also

ODA hemp program to begin accepting applications

The Ohio Department of Agriculture Hemp Program will begin accepting license applications from potential cultivators …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved