West Holmes FFA participated in the Berlin Farmstead Fundraiser

Members that helped (L-R): Maddie Stitzlein, Taryn Grassbaugh, Chloe Shumaker, Lexi Ogi, Leah Reining, Cora Crilow, and Rebecca Sprang.

March 18, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

On Tuesday February 4th, the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Berlin Farmstead Fundraiser. Members split between waiters, hostesses, and table cleaners. People from the community came out to support the West Holmes FFA chapter and enjoyed a nice meal. Members had fun being able to serve their community. We would like to thank everyone that came out to support the West Holmes FFA.

