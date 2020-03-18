West Holmes FFA participated in the Berlin Farmstead Fundraiser

On Tuesday February 4th, the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Berlin Farmstead Fundraiser. Members split between waiters, hostesses, and table cleaners. People from the community came out to support the West Holmes FFA chapter and enjoyed a nice meal. Members had fun being able to serve their community. We would like to thank everyone that came out to support the West Holmes FFA.
