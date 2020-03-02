On February 13th, the West Holmes FFA Chapter attended sub-district speaking at Plymouth High School.

The categories were FFA Creed Speaking, Beginning Prepared Speaking and Extemporaneous Speaking. Garrett Houin competed in the FFA Creed Speaking Competition. Garrett Houin was 2nd in his division. In Beginning Prepared Speaking, which is writing a 5-7 minute speech, Chloe Shumaker spoke about the pro and cons of tail docking in sheep and cattle. Chloe placed 2nd in her division as well. In advanced prepared, which is a 5-7 minute speech of an agricultural topic Bree Houin spoke about precision agriculture in which she talked about 20/20 vision, she received 2nd place. In Extemporaneous Speaking, which is drawing a random agricultural topic and writing a 4-6 minute speech on it in a half hour. Jayme Pennell competed in that area and received 1st overall. All members proceeded to Districts Speaking at Northmore High School on February 18th. There were four members that competed. Garrett Houin competed in the creed speaking contest and received 5th place. In the beginning prepared speaking Chloe shumaker spoke about the pros and cons of tail docking on sheep and cattle, and was given 7th place. Bree Houin spoke about precision agriculture. She received 2nd place and will be moving onto the state contest. In Extemporaneous Speaking, Jayme Pennell placed 2nd in his division as well and moving on to the state contest on Saturday, March 7th at Marysville