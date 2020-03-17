U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program

The Ohio Development Services Agency is working to submit necessary information to qualify the state for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. This program will enable small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million dollars.
Non-profit organizations are also eligible. Small business owners who have been impacted should send their contact information to BusinessHelp@Development.Ohio.Gov.
Hello, my husband and I opened a small business on line selling eastern red cedar furniture. AdamswoodfurnitureUS/etsy.com about a year ago. After all the hard work and all of our finances we got our business off the ground and getting steady orders now that the coranavirus has hit we have not made one sale. We have 5 children to support and this is our only income. We have no available credit to borrow any money to help us get thorough this time. Any help would be so greatly appreciated in this time of need to keep our small business and support our family.