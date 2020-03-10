Transition to organic grains workshop

By Eric Richer, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Is your farming operation looking for alternatives to commodity corn and soybeans? Have you been wondering how to add value to your operation? On Tuesday, April 7th from 9 am to 2 pm at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, OH, OSU Extension will be hosting a discussion of the opportunities and challenges associated with growing a value-added, organic grain crop. This discussion will be open to current, transitioning, or interested organic farmers, farmland owners, venders and grain buyers. The workshop will address three primary hurdles for transitioning to organic grains: market options, weed control and organic documentation.

Speakers include Julia Barton, Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, discussing the organic transition process including the required documentation and approved products for use. Then Dani Kusner, The Andersons-Organic Division, will walk through key organic agronomy principles that could possibly require a mindset change on your farm. A panel prior to lunch will address how farmers and venders offer solutions to controlling weeds in organic systems. After lunch a ‘lightning round’ of organic venders and service providers will highlight their products prior to wrapping up with an organic grain buyers panel that includes The Andersons, Kalmbach, and Kapi. For more information visit https://fulton.osu.edu/news/transition-organic-grain-production-workshop or call OSU Extension-Fulton County 419-337-9210.