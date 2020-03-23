Student leaders come together virtually to learn how to share story of agriculture

March 23 and 24, students from across the country will come together online, to learn best practices on sharing the importance of agriculture. It’s part of National Ag Day – a day that not only celebrates agriculture but provides an opportunity for those in the industry to share the importance of agriculture with a broader audience.

The future of agriculture is strong – and this is evident in many student-led agriculture organizations. This week, student leaders from FFA , 4-H, AFA and MANRRS will join together to share information on the critical role agriculture plays in our culture and economy.

“National Ag Day gives students from agriculture youth organizations the chance to work together and share to our national government leaders of the importance of agriculture and agriculture education. The skills the students learn this week, they’ll be able to use as they move forward in life and strengthen agriculture along the way,” said Celya Glowacki, advocacy and literacy officer, for the National FFA Organization.

Ag Day is an opportunity for others to learn how agriculture provides safe, abundant and affordable products.

Originally, the student-leaders were scheduled to be in D.C. Instead, they are working together virtually, to discover how they can continue to be advocates for the agriculture industry while telling the important story of agriculture throughout the nation. “As we provide virtual programming for our agriculture students this week, we are able to not only help flatten the curve, but also broaden our reach regarding the story of agriculture,” Glowacki said.