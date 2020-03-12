Postponed/cancelled Ohio agricultural events

On March 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH gave an update on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio when there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The newest case involved a hospitalized man, age 53, in Stark County who has no travel history outside of the United States. Because this individual has had no known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, this is the first instance of “community spread” in Ohio —meaning there is no known source of infection. The local health department is investigating the individual’s contacts.

During his news conference on March 12, DeWine said the state will be ordering that no mass gatherings of more than 100 people will be allowed in the state. The order will include auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fairs, and festivals. It will not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, shopping malls, shopping centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit.

With this in mind, events around the state started to be cancelled or postponed.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we should take rational actions to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and others,” said Governor DeWine. “What we are seeing with this virus is predictable, and we have the ability to control risk. Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering, so you must ask yourself if going to a large event is worth the risk.”

Here is a list of some postponed or cancelled agricultural events in Ohio

Home and Garden Show Defiance College March 13 and 14 has been postponed

Ohio Farm Bureau Night at the Blue Jackets March 14 in Columbus is cancelled

4-H Camp Palmer Maple Syrup Brunch March 15 is cancelled

NW Ohio Livestock Expo in Van Wert March 15 is cancelled

Holmes County Ag Appreciation Breakfast March 17 in Millersburg is cancelled

Wyandot County Farmer’s Share Breakfast is cancelled

Ohio Beef Expo March 19-22 is cancelled

Soil Health field day at Dave Brandt’s in Fairfield County scheduled for April 1 has been cancelled

Prevent the spread

The governor has provided a list of specific things that you can do to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus:

• Wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water several times a day. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick (except to visit a health care professional) and avoid close contact with others.

• Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces each day. Use a household cleaner according to label instructions.

• Avoid large gatherings.

• Use online transactions when possible.

• Avoid visiting nursing homes — and if you are sick, do NOT visit nursing homes.

• If you have an older person in your home or someone with compromised health, such as asthma, understand that the biggest threat to them may be you bringing the virus into the home.

• If you or a loved one are older, think twice about an upcoming trip.