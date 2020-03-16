Home / Country Life / Polls closed for March 17 election
Gov. Mike DeWine

Polls closed for March 17 election

March 16, 2020 Country Life, Top Headlines Leave a comment

The election is off for Tuesday March 17.

On March 16 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued this statement: “During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

 

