Plenty of highlights from day one of CTC

Farmers and CCAs again crowded the halls and meeting rooms on Ohio Northern University’s campus for the Conservation Tillage Conference that started yesterday and continues today.

One highlight from the morning program was the Ohio Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Program announcement of Wesley Haun from West Liberty as the 2020 CCA of the Year. Haun is the senior agronomist at Tiger-Sul Products, LLC. With more than 32 years of crop advising experience and service, he was one of the earliest Certified Crop Advisers. As planting season approaches, Hahn is helping customers rebound from the challenges of last year.

“We’re helping farmers sort through the decisions they have to make from a crop production standpoint. We have a lot of fields from last year that were left fallow. We also have to sort through what fertility was applied,” Hahn said. “There was also the potential for weeds and that dynamic has to be considered as well. There are a number of different aspects that have to be evaluated with that.”

Hahn is responsible for developing nutrient management plans and managing harvest data in his region of northern Ohio, as well as conducting, supervising, and managing on-farm soil fertility research across various areas of the United States of America and western provinces of Canada.

“Wesley has the ability to translate technical information into layman’s terms to enhance farmers’ ability to comprehend,” said Michael Dennerlein, who nominated Haun for the award. “His conservative approach to advising CCAs and farmers has served him well as evidenced by his growth from retail to international crop advising.”

Haun has become a “train the trainer” CCA. He delivers crop production information with emphasis on soil fertility and plant nutrition via dealer meetings, state association meetings and seminars, as well as occasional individual farmer discussions. Haun is frequently asked to share his wealth of knowledge at international conferences and on research trips abroad.

“Wesley represents the very best of Ohio CCAs,” said Logan Haake, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “Throughout his years of service, Wesley has shown outstanding commitment to improving crop production practices across the world. We are proud to add his name to the list of CCAs of the Year.”

Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes an individual who is highly motivated, delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

Haun received a plaque and a $1500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien. Recent honorees include: Don Boehm, Legacy Farmers Cooperative; John Fritz, The Andersons, Inc.; Timothy Berning, Precision Agri Services, Inc.; and Matthew VanTillburg, VanTillburg Farms. To view the full list of past award recipients, visit oaba.net/cca_award. For more information about the Ohio CCA Program, visit oaba.net/cca.

The CTC general session included a presentation from keynote speaker Lee Briese, an award-winning Crop Consultant from North Dakota. Briese works for Centrol, Inc., serving 46 growers with over 85,000 acres.

“My job is being a translator, to help people understand how to apply the science,” he said. “We’re able to talk about some very difficult problems using words everyone can relate to.”

The Nutrient Management session on the first day of the event had 12 topics being presented including speakers from Canada, and the states of Michigan and Virginia discussing methods farmers are using to improve nutrient usage for improving water quality. Speakers from the Ohio Department of Agriculture discussed manure rules and regulations, the small grains and field buffer programs, and the $30 million in H2Ohio funds available to farmers in the Maumee Watershed to promote better nutrient management. Poultry litter, manure sidedressing of corn, and biosecurity against the African Swine Fever were also topics for this session.

The Water Quality session had 11 presentations focused on protecting Lake Erie including five presenters from USDA-ARS: Brittany Hanrahan, Kevin King, Mark Williams, Chad Penn, and Will Osterholz. Their topics/subjects included: Identifying factors that influence flow and nutrient loss; Using phosphorus removal structures to treat tile drainage water; Soil hydrology/preferential flow impacts; What’s more important: recent P applications or legacy P?; and Drainage water management.

ODA representatives explained the H2Ohio plan implementation and available practice cost share. Jordan Hoewischer, Ohio Farm Bureau, discussed the OACI Farmer Certification Program. Justin McBride, ODA, introduced new conservation practices. Laura Johnson, Heidelberg, and Greg LaBarge, OSU Extension, discussed the 2019 crop year and the effects on Lake Erie algae. Chris Nietch, USEPA, described research on nutrient management for water quality protection. Soil health topics are on both days during sessions in the Chapel.

On the second day, March 4, a new session is Building on Ohio no-till success. That session will end with “No-till and climate change: Fact, fiction, and ignorance” presented by Fred Yoder, a no-till farmer in Madison County, and former president of the National Corn Growers Association. That presentation will be followed by a great panel discussion on “No-till, climate, and federal/state policies.” The moderator is Bill Richards, a no-till pioneer in Pickaway County and former chief of USDA-NRCS. Joining him on the panel are Fred Yoder, David Brandt and John Grove.

CCA credits will be available, with an emphasis on Soil and Water, Nutrient Management, and Crop Management. Certified Livestock Manager (CLM) credits will be available. The full program is online at: ctc.osu.edu.