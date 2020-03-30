Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 148 | Farming and Businesses during COVID-19

It’s week two of the OCJ Quarantine Chronicles. Matt and Kolt host remotely again this week and discuss COVID-19 and H2Ohio. While this podcast was recorded, ODA announced that the H2Ohio extended sign up had been removed, the sign up deadline is March 31st once again. Interviews this week include Jack Irvine with Ohio Farm Bureau on the topic COVID-19 and the stimulus package. Dave Russell is back on the podcast with and interview featuring Ben Brown about the stimulus package as well. Matt talks to Larry Goodman from the Marion, Ohio Rural King about running a business during COVID-19 and providing for the essential farmers. Matt also interviews Andrew Gladden with Lucky Farmers in North West Ohio about phosphorus reduction and H2Ohio.