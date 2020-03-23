Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 147 |Quarantine Chronicles

Amidst the COVID-19 quarantine, Kolt has created a way to broadcast our Monday updates from home! Matt, Bart, and Kolt host this week’s podcast from the safety of their own homes. The topics of discussion this week are Ohio’s essential farmers during Governor Dewine’s stay at home order, and climate change and its impact on future planting. Interviews include a panel discussion from Matt with Fred Yoder, Dave Brandt, and Bill Richards. Dave Russell has two interviews this week with Andrew Walmsley, and Senator Bob Gibbs.