Ohio's Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 146 |COVID-19, Agriculture, and Other

March 16, 2020 Audio, Multimedia, Podcasts, Slider Leave a comment

Matt, Bart, and Kolt keep it hygienic while they talk about the Corona Virus (COVID-19)and it’s impact on agriculture and our world as a whole. Dave Russell is in this week’s podcast with interviews featuring American Farm Bureau Chief Economist Dr. John Newton, and Ted McKinney from the USDA. And we continue our interviews from Commodity Classic with an interview between Bart and some representatives at Agrigold!

