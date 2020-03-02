Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 143 | Commodity Classic and NRCS

Matt and Dale run the podcast this week with a full list of topics! Matt made a trip down to San Antonio for the Commodity Classic where he had a round table discussion with the president of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, Patty Mann, and the president of the Ohio Soybean Association, Ryan Rhoades. He also sat down with Emilie Regula Hancock from the Ohio Soybean Association, and Luke Cromly from the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. Matt also met up with the NRCS Cheif, Matt Lohr, after he finished speaking to other soil and water districts within the state. And last but not least, Dale caught up with Locus AG at Commodity Classic.