Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net | Ep. 145 | Commodity Classic

Matt, Dusty, and Bart sit down to discuss all things Commodity Classic after their trip to San Antonio. In this lightning-round style of a podcast, the team hears from various agricultural companies and unearths what producers should be looking for in the 2020 growing season.
