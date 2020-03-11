Home / Multimedia / Audio / Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net | Ep. 145 | Commodity Classic

Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net | Ep. 145 | Commodity Classic

March 11, 2020

Matt, Dusty, and Bart sit down to discuss all things Commodity Classic after their trip to San Antonio. In this lightning-round style of a podcast, the team hears from various agricultural companies and unearths what producers should be looking for in the 2020 growing season.

