Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net| Ep. 144| The Great Black Swamp

What was the Great Black Swamp is today’s hub for the H2Ohio discussion. Matt and Dusty host this week’s podcast with Jordan Hoewischer from the Ohio Farm Bureau. Matt sat down with Jeff Duling from the Federation of Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Kris Swartz from Wood County, and Mark Wilson and talked about water quality. Dusty had a round table discussion down at the Commodity Classic in San Antonio with three farmers from Northwest Ohio about H2Ohio. And Matt and Dusty sat down with Matt Liskai from Greenfield Ag.