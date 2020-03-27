Ohio Soybean Council Foundation awards $44,000 in scholarships

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce the 13 scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This is the thirteenth year for the OSCF Scholarship Program, which was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $390,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

“I want to congratulate our 2020-2021 scholarship recipients,” said Bill Bateson, OSC board chairman, soybean farmer from Hancock County and scholarship selection committee member. “It seems like each year our decision is made more difficult because of the incredible talent and dedication to agriculture these students have.”

Undergraduate winners

A $3,000 undergraduate scholarship was awarded to:

Kevin Fruth of Fostoria, Ohio, a junior at the University of Toledo studying chemical engineering.

Chyann Kendel of Eaton, Ohio, a sophomore at Wilmington College studying animal science and education.

Wyatt Kissell of Mount Vernon, Ohio, a freshman at The Ohio State University studying agronomy.

Alex Kutz of Valley City, Ohio, a junior at The Ohio State University studying agricultural systems management.

Sarah Lehner of Delaware, Ohio, a junior at The Ohio State University studying animal sciences and agribusiness and applied economics.

Holly Schmenk of Leipsic, Ohio, a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying animal science and agribusiness and applied economics.

Jacob Wuebker of Versailles, Ohio, a sophomore at Wright State University studying agricultural business.

The Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, an annual $3,000 scholarship created to honor Robinson Joslin, a long-time leader in the soybean industry both in Ohio and nationally, who passed away in May 2016, was awarded to:

Courtney Heiser of Attica, Ohio, a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying agricultural communication.

The annual $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named in honor of a Battelle research scientist who has made tremendous contributions to the soybean industry, was awarded to:

Anna Tobler of Galloway, Ohio, a junior at The Ohio State University studying chemical engineering.

Graduate Winners

A $2,500 graduate scholarship was awarded to:

Asritha Nallapaneni of India, who is pursuing her doctorate in polymer engineering at the University of Akron. Her research consists of developing a multi-functional coating with polymers derived from soybean oil.

Blaire Volbers of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, who is pursuing her doctorate in chemical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Her research consists of developing higher-value products from raw soybeans, including the oil, meal and leftover plant matter. Her research will also include creating lesson plans for high school students that demonstrate how local crops such as soybeans can be processed into other products.

A $5,000 graduate scholarship was awarded to: