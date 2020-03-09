Ohio receives malt barley endorsement

Ohio Corn & Wheat is excited to announce that efforts for Ohio to receive a Malt Barley Endorsement (MBE) have been successful. We are pleased to share that the Malt Barley Endorsement was voted on, and approved, by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to include 35 counties in the state of Ohio. Eligibility begins starting with the 2020-2021 crop.

Counties included in the Malt Barley Endorsement include: Allen, Butler, Champaign, Columbiana, Crawford, Darke, Defiance, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Knox, Licking, Lorain, Lucas, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Miami, Ottawa, Pickaway, Preble, Putnum, Ross, Sandusky, Shelby, Trumbull, Union, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot.

The Malt Barley Endorsement provides additional quality protection (based on the specifications from malting barley contracts or special provisions if insuring under a malting barley price agreement) for malting barley acreage that is insured under the Small Grains Crop Provisions. MBE incorporates projected and harvest prices based on malting barley contracts versus using projected and harvest prices from the Commodity Exchange Price Provisions. Malt barley growers may elect either revenue protection or yield protection under this Endorsement.

Ohio Corn & Wheat worked with the USDA’s Risk Management Agency, the North Dakota Barley Council, Origin Malt, and Watts and Associates to get the Malt Barley Endorsement approved.

“I am pleased that we were able to successfully work with our partners to get a Malt Barley Endorsement approved for Ohio farmers. This endorsement helps to add certainty to farmers who choose to grow malt barley in their crop rotation,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “Ohio Corn & Wheat identified this endorsement as an essential tool needed to grow malt barley in Ohio, and we are pleased that the MBE has been approved.”