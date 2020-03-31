Ohio FFA Convention cancelled, other events postponed

The Ohio Department of Education and Ohio FFA have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Ohio FFA Convention according to an email from Matt Winkle, Ohio FFA Advisor.

On March 9, 2020 Governor DeWine issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Ohio due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak; and on March 30, 2020 ordered Ohio’s school-building closure until May 1st. The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate in the U.S. and Ohio, raising numerous issues and questions. The Governor has made it clear to limit large gatherings regardless of their sponsorship or purpose.

The Ohio Department of Education and Ohio FFA remains committed to protecting the health, safety, and welfare of its members. Therefore, it has been determined that the 2020 Ohio FFA State Convention is cancelled. In addition, all in-person events and competitions scheduled through May 1st have been postponed until further notice.

“The decision to cancel and postpone events was not made lightly,” said Winkle. “The Office of Career-Technical Education and Ohio FFA continues to collaborate with stakeholders to discuss possible competitive alternatives, financial resolutions, and next steps. Staff will continue to evaluate contingency plans for all state competitions.”

“We recognize this is not an ideal situation, but the safety and well-being of members, volunteers, and staff is our top priority,” said Winkle. “We also echo the advice of Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health in asking all Ohioans to engage in and promote the practice of everyday preventive actions.”

Winkle says that FFA asks for patience while they develop the details of possible contingency plans and competitive alternatives. More information will be provided on Ohio FFA Social Media when it becomes available, according to the release.