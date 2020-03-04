Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation appoints officers, new board member

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently added one new board member and elected 2020 officers of the board, which oversees the charitable, nonprofit organization.

New to the board is Stephen White, vice president, external affairs, strategic initiatives, and business development for COSI. He replaces outgoing board member Angela Cauley, CEO and co-founder of Coalescence.

The board also elected officers of the 15-member board. Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Wade Smith was named president; Mike Townsley, chairman, Bob Evans Farms/Post Refrigerated Retail, was elected first vice president; Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Lane Osswald was elected second vice president; and Ohio Farm Bureau Treasurer Cy Prettyman was named the foundation’s treasurer.

Founded in 1985, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization. The foundation funds programming in four priority areas: cultivating an interest in agriculture, investing in tomorrow’s leaders, driving economic growth and promoting environmental stewardship and conservation.

To learn more or to apply for a scholarship or grant, visit ofbf.org/foundation.