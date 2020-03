With the cancellation of the 2020 Ohio Beef Expo, the seven Breed Sales will still continue in an online setting. The sales start with the Simmental Sale on March 20. The Hereford, Maine-Anjou, Mini Hereford, and Shorthorn sales start on March 21. The Angus Sale is on March 27. The Red Angus sale is March 28. Visit the Ohio Beef Expo Breed Sales website here.