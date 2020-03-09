Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 9, 2020

Clouds will be on the increase today, but rain holds off until after sunset for the most part. We may see a few showers in far western Ohio ahead of sunset, but most of the state will experience an overnight rain event that last through tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals look to be .25″-.6″ with coverage at 90%. The map at right shows rain totals from this system through sunset tomorrow. We are not as wet as we had feared in our prior forecasts for later this week. Wednesday and Thursday are mostly dry, although clouds will be a large part of the Wednesday forecast. Overnight Thursday night through Friday we expect our next front. This one brings .25″-1″ rain over 80% of Ohio. Showers can linger Saturday over the southern third of the state, and may produce another .25″. Northern Ohio sees a mix of clouds and sun.

We finish the weekend cool, but sunny on Sunday. Then we remain mostly sunny Monday, but temps moderate just a bit. We can expect showers for next Tuesday, with rain potential of .1″-.5″ and 70% coverage. Cloudy to partly sunny next Wednesday.

Overall, the forecast is not as saturated as some of the models were trying to push last week. That being said, we still have enough moisture to keep good drying to happen in most areas over the next 10 days. Temps will be mostly normal to above normal, but strong warmth likely waits until the extended 11-16 day period. We do not have any significant cold snap in our outlook this morning.