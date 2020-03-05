Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 5, 2020

Dry today over all of Ohio. We are staying a bit cool today, but not quite as cold as yesterday. Northwest flow dominates over the region to finish the week. A reinforcing shot of cold air comes in tomorrow along with a quick moving system passing over the eastern Great Lakes. This cold air blast also triggers a chance for light precipitation, with particular concentration over Ohio. The leading edge of the system is not as impressive as the wrap around and backside moisture. Still, overall liquid availability is only a few hundredths to a tenth, but we look for that to come in the form of snow flakes, with spats of snow and flurries off an on through the day. We have no concern over accumulation. But it will be a cloudy, windy, colder day with that snow around. Good news: we bounce out of that weather set up quickly.

Temps moderate this weekend with full sunshine both days. Saturday we are chilly, but not nearly as cold as Friday, and then Sunday we are downright mild, with temps likely above normal statewide. Monday starts with sunshine but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon. We are pushing the arrival of our next system back just a bit this morning, looking for rain to hold off until closer to and even after midnight Monday night. Once the rain arrives, it continues through the balance of the overnight Monday through mid afternoon Tuesday. We are keeping rain totals at .25″-.75″ over 80% of Ohio. The map at right shows an updated look at the early week system.

Behind that system we are much more calm. We should see plenty of clouds for Wednesday and a chance of a lingering shower or two, then drier Thursday and Friday. We are chilly Thursday, but milder Friday. Clouds build on Saturday the 14th, and rain has a high probability of returning late the 14th through Sunday the 15th, with rain potential of up to half an inch and 70% coverage at least. That system is still currently coming together, and looks somewhat fractured back farther west in its development. However, if we get some consolidation around the low in the plains, that system has the potential to lead to our first good outbreak of spring thunderstorms in the western corn belt, and we would then need to watch it for potential farther east.