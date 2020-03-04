Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 4, 2020

No change in our outlook this morning. We still are not out of the woods yet on moisture today, with a bit of spit and sprinkle action still moving over the northern part of the state. We think this will be worth just a few hundredths in Ohio from I-70 north, and mostly US 30 north. We do have slightly colder air trying to push into the state today, but still not a major cold snap yet. Clouds will be the most dominant today, but we will see times of sun. Tomorrow sun mixes with clouds, and we are fully dry.

Friday we have a reinforcing shot of cold air blasting in from the north and west. Temps will be below normal. In fact, we will turn out very cold overnight Friday night. In this cold air mass, we will see plenty of clouds, and we wont rule out minor precipitation. We think at this point flurries are the most likely outcome, but some sprinkles can pop up too. Coverage for Friday light moisture will be 80%.

The weekend warms, and will be very mild for Sunday. Sunshine dominates all weekend. After early sun on Monday, clouds increase, and we have rain developing late in the day, continuing overnight through Tuesday early afternoon . rain totals are a little higher now, running .35″-.75″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map at right shows that precipitation potential. AS quickly as it starts the moisture is done. We see that system followed up by cooler days the rest o the week. We have clouds and minimal sun for Wednesday and Thursday, then better potential for sun on Friday the 13th. We cant rule out a shower or two with minimal coverage on Wednesday. Saturday the 14th we see a return of showers, and they likely continue into Sunday the 15th. Rains look to have potential of .25″-1″ over the 2 day period.