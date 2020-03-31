Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 31, 2020

A large part of the state remains on track to see dry weather for the balance of the week. We have a system passing by to the south over KY and TN today that will throw some clouds up into Ohio, but this looks to be less of a threat this morning than it did 24 hours ago. We cant rule out a couple of showers down near the Ohio River, but generally, most of the state stays dry. Now, clouds and cool air will remain thorns in the side today and tomorrow, with only a mix of clouds and sun for most areas. That will slow evaporation for a couple more days.

Sunshine takes control Thursday and we start to see temps climb. WE should be milder Thursday and then pleasant Friday and Saturday. South flow will help with the temps and we should see evaporation near maximum at around .25″ of moisture per day. Clouds will be building Saturday afternoon. Overnight Saturday night a few showers drift across the state, bringing a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch of new moisture. However, coverage is not all the great…only around 60%. Sun returns Sunday afternoon, and temps stay up.

Clouds increase again on Monday, and then a stronger front sweeps through from Monday evening through early Tuesday. Rains will feature a bit more coverage at 75%, and rain totals will run from .25″-.75″ Thunderstorm are possible, but not likely at this time. The map at right shows potential as we see it right now. Behind the front, we get a mix to clouds and sun back, but we stay a little unsettled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day we cant rule out a shower or two, but coverage decreases. That means we keep an eye out for a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but coverage Tuesday would be only around 40%, and Wednesday closer to 25% of the state.

We finish the 10 day period dry with mostly sunny skies next Thursday. That dry weather continues into the extended period for Friday the 10th. Rain moves through Saturday the 11th with 100% coverage of rains from .25″-.75″. But, then we go dry for the balance of the extended period, with no rain from the 12th through the 15th. Overall, this is a much drier set up and if this forecast pattern continues to unfold in this way, we see net drying for Ohio over the first half of April!