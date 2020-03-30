Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 30, 2020

Better sunshine potential today over all of Ohio, but we are not going to be seeing any significant bump in temps, unfortunately. In reality, we are going to see slightly cooler air in over the state the next couple of days. However, we should be dry in all areas for most of this week, as our next organized frontal passage waits until Saturday overnight. So…that means 6 days worth of dry weather for us to recover from the moisture that hit us over the weekend.

As we mentioned, we get some sunshine today and tomorrow with cooler temps, and we stay chilly with partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Thursday temperatures finally start to moderate and we move back to normal and above normal temperature levels for Friday and Saturday with full sun Friday and increasing clouds on Saturday.

Showers develop overnight Saturday night through Sunday morning, bringing any where from a few hundredths to .4″, and coverage pushes close to 80% over Ohio. But, by Sunday midday, we are back to drier air with a mix of clouds and sun. The map at right shows potential of the overnight Saturday-early Sunday event.

Monday of next week we start off the week with showers for the entire day. Rain totals don’t look too bad at this point, running from .1″-.7″ with 80% coverage. However, we think a large part of Ohio will be in the lower half to third of the range ,with the wildcard bring thunderstorms. IF we see wider spread thunderstorms, that would bump rain totals. The rest of the extended period looks drier, until at least late in the period. We are dry Tuesday through Friday with sunshine mostly dominant. Clouds will be on the increase next Friday. That will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday the 11th, with rain potential looking to be from a quarter to three quarters of an inch as of right now. However, there is plenty of time for the system to change before we get there.

The key to the forecast through the first half of April will be temps. IF we can get temps up to normal and above normal levels through these drier stretches, that will bring good dry down and get us better situated for field work. Cooler air in over the state will mean less than optimal drying conditions for the first half of the month. Stay tuned.