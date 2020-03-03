Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 3, 2020

The heaviest precipitation is already in our rear-view mirror this morning, but that does not mean we are done just yet. Additional rain showers move through Ohio today hitting 80% of the state. Rain totals will be from .1″-.6″. Tomorrow we cant rule out additional rain showers north of I-70, and we cant even rule out a few wet snowflakes in spots in far northern tier counties. Combined rains for today and tomorrow are shown on the map at right. Temps today and tomorrow will slowly pull back a bit, but we do not see a major cold snap in the short term.

Dry Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun, and on Friday a reinforcing shot of cold air comes in from the NW. This will drop temps to below normal levels, particularly through the overnight Friday night. And, we cant rule out some light snow and flurries over the state with about 60% coverage. Moisture availability is minor…only a few hundredths, but that might be enough to make a dusting here and there.

The weekend features plenty of sun and temps climb. Not as cold for Saturday, and then just flat out mild on Sunday. We keep the mild air for the start of next week but clouds will be on the increase. Our next system arrives late Monday afternoon bringing rain, which continues through the overnight and through midday Tuesday. Rain totals will be .25″-.5″ for the event, with coverage at 70%. This system is a much bigger issue farther west.

Behind that system, we are drier for next Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will feature more clouds and we cant rule out a renegade shower or two, but Thursday should be mostly sunny. Temps will be cooler both days.