Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 27, 2020

Wet the next two days. Showers move through Ohio today and tomorrow, and at times we may even see some thunder sprinkled in too. Now, that fact has let us to raise the top end of the precipitation range just a bit. We now look for .75″-2.5″ over Ohio between now and Sunday early morning. The upper totals are more from concern about thunderstorms, and to that end, the best chance of those now look to run from west central to SW Ohio, and if they happen, it will be more tomorrow than today. So, keep an eye out. We don’t expect anything to go strong or severe, but thunderstorms just can easily produce more rain. All of the precipitation action is done by just before sunrise Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature clouds giving way to late day sun,but we will be cooler. We stay precipitation free through Monday too, with better sunshine there. Our next rain threat is coming a little faster in our outlook this morning and may end up with slightly better coverage across Ohio. We are looking for clouds to increase quickly on Tuesday with showers spreading soon thereafter. Scattered showers can move over Ohio from midday through the overnight, but will be relatively minor in scope. Pencil in a few hundredths to .4″ for the entire event, with coverage at 75% of Ohio.

Behind that little push of moisture, we are mostly dry for the balance of the week. Wednesday through Sunday we should see varying amounts of sun and clouds .However, late in the week we do have more of an unsettled feel to the pattern, and as such will have to say it will not take much to trigger a couple of showers here and there, particularly Friday and Saturday. These will be pretty isolated they way it looks right now, but just giving a heads up this morning. WE will reevaluate early next week, and see if we need to tweak the forecast.

The extended period starts with rain Monday the 6th. .25″-.75″ rain totals will be seen over 100% of Ohio. Then the rest of the extended period is milder, but we have scattered showers that still try and develop late the 8th into early the 9th. Those bring up to half an inch of moisture potential, coverage only 60%. Then sunny and dry on through the 12th.