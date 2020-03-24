Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – March 24, 2020

Slightly better weather today as we get a mix of clouds and sun across most of Ohio. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon in south and southwest Ohio, ahead of a minor system trying to work through overnight. But, this will bring only minor moisture . Scattered showers will develop from I-70 south overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Moisture totals will be a few hundredths to .3″ with 60% coverage. We see nothing farther north. The balance of your Wednesday will be partly sunny.

Thursday clouds thicken and we expect a wet finish to the week Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers start well after midnight Thursday night, and then continue Friday and Saturday. Rain totals combined for the event will be from half to 2″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map at right shows rain potential for the event. The rains are not the only feature of this system, though. Significantly colder air comes in behind the moisture for Sunday, and over the northern half of Ohio, we are going to have to keep the door open for some wet snowflakes. We don’t think we are looking at an air mass quite as cold as this past weekend, but still a chance for mother nature to flex her winter muscles one more time.

Dry for most of next week. WE see full sunshine Monday through Wednesday. We are a bit chilly to start on Monday, coming out of that colder air mass and finish to the weekend, but temps moderate quickly Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, we think most of the state can see a mix of clouds and sun, but there is a system passing by more to the south over KY, TN and WV that may throw some clouds up our way. Because of that , we will suggest that you keep an eye out for a few scattered showers near the Ohio river next Thursday, April 2nd.

The forecast pretty much hinges on how strong our rains end up here to finish the week. If we can get rains in the lower third of the range above, we will be well positioned to see good drying early next week. But, if we see the heavier rain bands develop, that will keep excessive moisture top of mind as we move into early April. Right now, models are trending the heavier rain bands out of the Friday-Saturday event farther north, over central and northern Ohio, but stay tuned. We are not going to get too cute with placement of the heaviest rain potential just yet…its way to early for the track of the front to get set in stone.